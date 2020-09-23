Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,347 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,260 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TELUS during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TELUS by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in TELUS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 100.0% during the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 3,798 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.89.

TU opened at $17.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $20.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.70.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). TELUS had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2169 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 80.91%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.