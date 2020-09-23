Jane Street Group LLC Invests $458,000 in Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 462,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Cedar Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,258,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 370,818 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 29,005 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 338,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 27,804 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 322,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 46,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Cedar Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $316,000. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cedar Realty Trust alerts:

CDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Cedar Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Shares of CDR stock opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Cedar Realty Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $3.69.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cedar Realty Trust Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.