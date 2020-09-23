Jane Street Group LLC Has $459,000 Position in AdvisorShares Foliobeyond Smart Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FWDB)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Foliobeyond Smart Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FWDB) by 60.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,999 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 5.99% of AdvisorShares Foliobeyond Smart Core Bond ETF worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Foliobeyond Smart Core Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $162,000.

Get AdvisorShares Foliobeyond Smart Core Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of AdvisorShares Foliobeyond Smart Core Bond ETF stock opened at $25.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.61. AdvisorShares Foliobeyond Smart Core Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.18 and a 12-month high of $27.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Foliobeyond Smart Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FWDB).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Foliobeyond Smart Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Foliobeyond Smart Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.