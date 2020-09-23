Jane Street Group LLC Has $459,000 Position in AdvisorShares Foliobeyond Smart Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FWDB)

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Foliobeyond Smart Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FWDB) by 60.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,999 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 5.99% of AdvisorShares Foliobeyond Smart Core Bond ETF worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Foliobeyond Smart Core Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $162,000.

Shares of AdvisorShares Foliobeyond Smart Core Bond ETF stock opened at $25.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.61. AdvisorShares Foliobeyond Smart Core Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.18 and a 12-month high of $27.29.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Foliobeyond Smart Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FWDB).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Foliobeyond Smart Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Foliobeyond Smart Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 43,449 Team, Inc.
Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 43,449 Team, Inc.
Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Takes Position in Midland States Bancorp Inc
Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Takes Position in Midland States Bancorp Inc
Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 11,267 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co.
Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 11,267 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co.
Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Makes New $264,000 Investment in MTS Systems Co.
Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Makes New $264,000 Investment in MTS Systems Co.
Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,006 PS Business Parks Inc
Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,006 PS Business Parks Inc
Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Takes $272,000 Position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc.
Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Takes $272,000 Position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report