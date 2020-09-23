Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 5,878 The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in The Providence Service by 58.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in The Providence Service by 193.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in The Providence Service during the second quarter valued at $144,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in The Providence Service during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in The Providence Service by 22.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Providence Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Providence Service from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of The Providence Service in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of The Providence Service in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Shares of PRSC opened at $86.24 on Wednesday. The Providence Service Co. has a 1 year low of $40.40 and a 1 year high of $99.07. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,437.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.76 and a 200-day moving average of $73.59.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.19. The business had revenue of $282.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.30 million. The Providence Service had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 17.59%. Analysts predict that The Providence Service Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The Providence Service Company Profile

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

