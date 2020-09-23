Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 5,878 The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC)

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2020

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in The Providence Service by 58.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in The Providence Service by 193.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in The Providence Service during the second quarter valued at $144,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in The Providence Service during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in The Providence Service by 22.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Providence Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Providence Service from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of The Providence Service in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of The Providence Service in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Shares of PRSC opened at $86.24 on Wednesday. The Providence Service Co. has a 1 year low of $40.40 and a 1 year high of $99.07. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,437.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.76 and a 200-day moving average of $73.59.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.19. The business had revenue of $282.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.30 million. The Providence Service had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 17.59%. Analysts predict that The Providence Service Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The Providence Service Company Profile

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC)

