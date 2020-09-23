Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 3,257 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 806,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,205,000 after buying an additional 234,963 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,464,000 after buying an additional 119,143 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 272,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,198,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 141,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 78,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF stock opened at $42.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.30 and a 200 day moving average of $40.82. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $45.03.

