4,066 Shares in Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,066 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Virtus Investment Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 66.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,107 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after buying an additional 30,039 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 8.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,354 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 10.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,938 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after buying an additional 19,929 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 11.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,999 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 109.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,919 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 20,848 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $136.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 32.42, a quick ratio of 32.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.70. Virtus Investment Partners Inc has a 12-month low of $55.37 and a 12-month high of $148.24.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The closed-end fund reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $118.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.05 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 20.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners Inc will post 15.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 18.11%.

In related news, EVP Francis G. Waltman sold 20,000 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $2,861,600.00. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $133.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.20.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

