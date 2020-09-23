Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) Stake Increased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) by 83.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,830 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Ready Capital worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 2,510.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 60.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the second quarter worth $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 3,316.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RC. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ready Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.92.

Shares of RC opened at $11.46 on Wednesday. Ready Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $16.90. The company has a market cap of $628.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average of $8.19.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 9.82%. Analysts predict that Ready Capital Corp will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.47%. This is an increase from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

