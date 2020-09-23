49,376 Shares in Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 49,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $771,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $924,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Accel Entertainment by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Shares of Accel Entertainment stock opened at $11.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.65. Accel Entertainment has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $15.11.

ACEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment Gaming, LLC owns and operates video gaming stores. It installs gaming terminals in the United States. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Lemont, Illinois.

