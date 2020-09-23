Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $240,000 in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC)

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2020

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DTEC. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,507,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 4,396.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 36,714 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $820,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF stock opened at $37.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.07 and a 200 day moving average of $33.15.

