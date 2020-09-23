Man Group plc Cuts Position in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Man Group plc trimmed its position in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,427 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.09% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,476,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,561,000 after buying an additional 501,114 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 7.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,393,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,651,000 after acquiring an additional 305,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,348,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,155,000 after purchasing an additional 309,669 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 29.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,036,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,191,000 after purchasing an additional 465,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,894,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

FMBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

FMBI opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. First Midwest Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $23.64.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $178.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.80 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 6.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.28%.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

