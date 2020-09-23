Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,851 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 14,241 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 4.1% of Albion Financial Group UT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $34,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 132,035 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 3.4% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 104,459 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 25.3% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 6,515 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 72,317 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,405,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,756,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,507,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $230.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.72.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $207.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,569.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.27 and a 200-day moving average of $188.92. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

