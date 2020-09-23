Man Group plc Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO)

Man Group plc lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,501 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.08% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 59,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 28,734 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $1,586,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 479,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 36,088 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 435,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 11,098 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, COO Marc Andrew Hoffman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $76,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $14.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average is $8.40.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $10.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

