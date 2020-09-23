Captrust Financial Advisors Reduces Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,182 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,984 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 364.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,166 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LNG. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.82.

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $503,136.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,888,140.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $50.40 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $67.11.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

