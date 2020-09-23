Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases New Holdings in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FHN. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in First Horizon National during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Horizon National by 240.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in First Horizon National during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in First Horizon National during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Horizon National during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Horizon National stock opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.52. First Horizon National Corp has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $511.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.52 million. First Horizon National had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 7.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Horizon National Corp will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

FHN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon National in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on First Horizon National in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on First Horizon National from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded First Horizon National from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. First Horizon National currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.69.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

