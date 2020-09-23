Jane Street Group LLC Has $476,000 Position in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its position in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 44.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,976 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robecosam AG increased its holdings in Avangrid by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 637,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,756,000 after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Avangrid by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 112,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 13,877 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,739,000 after buying an additional 15,364 shares during the last quarter. 13.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avangrid alerts:

AGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Avangrid from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Avangrid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

Shares of AGR opened at $49.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.95 and a 200 day moving average of $45.36. Avangrid Inc has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $57.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 11.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avangrid Inc will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is 81.11%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.