Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (BATS:ARCM) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its stake in Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (BATS:ARCM) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,967 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF during the second quarter worth about $753,000.

ARCM opened at $100.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.35.

