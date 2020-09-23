Jane Street Group LLC Invests $478,000 in Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 44,469 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.46% of Airgain at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 18.4% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 154,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 23,950 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Airgain in the second quarter worth $644,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airgain in the second quarter worth $172,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 209.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 27,955 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 16.5% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 46.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Airgain news, VP Kevin Thill sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $1,022,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 134,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,833,221.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average of $10.03. Airgain Inc has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $14.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.20 and a beta of 1.48.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.18. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $11.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Airgain Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AIRG shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Airgain in a research note on Friday, August 14th. B. Riley raised Airgain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airgain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

