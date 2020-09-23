Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,902 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 22.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 80.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 16.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IRDM opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.11. Iridium Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $32.08.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $140.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 29.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $87,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,137.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 33,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $1,009,615.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 462,676 shares of company stock valued at $13,123,118 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IRDM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iridium Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

