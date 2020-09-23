Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF (BATS:VFLQ) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF (BATS:VFLQ) by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,866 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:VFLQ opened at $75.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.96.

