Jane Street Group LLC Has $483,000 Stock Holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) by 97.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931,499 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 515,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after buying an additional 12,101 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 26,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 61.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 216,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 82,371 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 137,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 24,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 200.2% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 758,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,944,000 after purchasing an additional 505,610 shares in the last quarter.

DIAL stock opened at $21.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.91. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $21.86.

