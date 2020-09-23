Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) Stake Increased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) by 283.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,981 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 33,974 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FULT. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fulton Financial in the second quarter worth $107,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fulton Financial in the second quarter worth $111,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Fulton Financial in the second quarter worth $115,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 10.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Fulton Financial in the first quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FULT opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. Fulton Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average of $10.69.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.20. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $211.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.20 million. Analysts predict that Fulton Financial Corp will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Fulton Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

