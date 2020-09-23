Jane Street Group LLC Trims Stock Position in United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO) by 49.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,543 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in United States Brent Oil Fund were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 1,669.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 11,522 shares during the period.

Shares of BNO opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.25. United States Brent Oil Fund LP has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $21.98.

