Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA)

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 337.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1,036.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist cut shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

NASDAQ:MNTA opened at $52.36 on Wednesday. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -24.70 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.52.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.44% and a negative net margin of 757.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Santiago Arroyo sold 51,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $1,815,363.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,782.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jo Ann Beltramello sold 6,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $239,101.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,881 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,623.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,522 shares of company stock worth $8,649,640 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Jane Street Group LLC Has $476,000 Position in Avangrid Inc
Jane Street Group LLC Has $476,000 Position in Avangrid Inc
Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC
Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC
Jane Street Group LLC Invests $478,000 in Airgain Inc
Jane Street Group LLC Invests $478,000 in Airgain Inc
Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Iridium Communications Inc
Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Iridium Communications Inc
Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC
Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC
Jane Street Group LLC Has $483,000 Stock Holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF
Jane Street Group LLC Has $483,000 Stock Holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report