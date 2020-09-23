Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 337.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1,036.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist cut shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

NASDAQ:MNTA opened at $52.36 on Wednesday. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -24.70 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.52.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.44% and a negative net margin of 757.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Santiago Arroyo sold 51,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $1,815,363.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,782.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jo Ann Beltramello sold 6,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $239,101.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,881 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,623.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,522 shares of company stock worth $8,649,640 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

