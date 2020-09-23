Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.17% of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 376.1% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXL opened at $46.33 on Wednesday. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $27.47 and a 12 month high of $50.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.85 and its 200 day moving average is $41.27.

