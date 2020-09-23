Jane Street Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) by 75.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,297 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the first quarter worth about $70,000. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 55.6% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 49.3% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the first quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period.

Shares of KBWP opened at $55.90 on Wednesday. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a one year low of $44.46 and a one year high of $76.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.03.

