Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Shares in Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Heska as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Heska by 95.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Heska by 34.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Heska by 223.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Heska by 11.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Heska by 78.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Heska news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson sold 9,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $983,024.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,815,669.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total transaction of $109,063.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,102,509.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Heska from $90.00 to $116.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.30.

HSKA stock opened at $97.73 on Wednesday. Heska Corp has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $110.90. The company has a market cap of $922.96 million, a P/E ratio of -57.83 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.33 and a 200 day moving average of $85.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 3.58.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.29). Heska had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $45.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.94 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Heska Corp will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

