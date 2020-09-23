iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 79.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,400 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IOO. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 614,768.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,211,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,094 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,448,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,425,000 after purchasing an additional 424,530 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 861.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 324,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,501,000 after purchasing an additional 290,935 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 420.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 107,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 86,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 256.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after buying an additional 56,642 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IOO opened at $55.78 on Wednesday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $38.23 and a 1-year high of $60.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.80.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

