19,142 Shares in Mastech Digital Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastech Digital Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital during the second quarter valued at about $501,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital during the first quarter valued at about $1,030,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital during the first quarter valued at about $2,272,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital during the second quarter valued at about $585,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital during the first quarter valued at about $89,000.

Shares of MHH opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. Mastech Digital Inc has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $29.98.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $47.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.14 million.

In other news, Director Brenda C. Galilee sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $195,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,559.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized organizations, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

