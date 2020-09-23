Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 39,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Flexsteel Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Flexsteel Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Flexsteel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Flexsteel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Flexsteel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 15,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flexsteel Industries stock opened at $24.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of $186.32 million, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.12. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $25.03.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $64.81 million for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 7.32%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

In related news, CFO Derek P. Schmidt acquired 59,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.63 per share, for a total transaction of $986,874.09. Also, Director Matthew Kaness acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $170,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,543.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 82,517 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,099. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and markets residential and contract upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. It offers its products for use in home, hotel, healthcare, recreational vehicle, marine, and office applications. The company distributes its products through its sales force and independent representatives.

