Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 11,667 Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE)

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2020

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 11,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viela Bio by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,827,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,642 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viela Bio by 765.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,057,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,242 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Viela Bio by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 1,762,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,975,000 after acquiring an additional 265,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viela Bio by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 448,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,417,000 after acquiring an additional 239,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Viela Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,544,000.

Shares of NYSE:VIE opened at $26.96 on Wednesday. Viela Bio has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $70.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.84.

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.29.

VIE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viela Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Viela Bio from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Viela Bio in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Viela Bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Viela Bio from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.88.

Viela Bio Company Profile

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases.

