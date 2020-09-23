Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY) Holdings Trimmed by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,205 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.44% of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $282,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CVY opened at $16.37 on Wednesday. Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $23.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.13.

The Guggenheim Multi-Asset Income ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 125 to 150 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of domestic and international companies.

