Jane Street Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,210 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Alector were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 18.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 2.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alector in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alector in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 466,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 62.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alector stock opened at $12.43 on Wednesday. Alector Inc has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $35.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average of $22.86. The company has a market capitalization of $985.23 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.41.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.09). Alector had a negative return on equity of 50.88% and a negative net margin of 775.34%. As a group, analysts predict that Alector Inc will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Alector news, insider Robert Paul sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $229,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,667.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Alector from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Alector from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alector from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alector from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

