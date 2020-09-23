Jane Street Group LLC Has $507,000 Stake in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 3.06% of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GTIP. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 19,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 11,619 shares during the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 22,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,277 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $491,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000.

GTIP stock opened at $56.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.04. Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.27 and a 1-year high of $57.14.

