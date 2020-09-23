Jane Street Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its holdings in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,093 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,687,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,557,000. MFN Partners Management LP raised its stake in Liberty Global by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Liberty Global by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,002,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Liberty Global by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,643,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $20.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.39. Liberty Global PLC has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 104.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.