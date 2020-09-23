Jane Street Group LLC Takes $507,000 Position in ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:PST)

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2020

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:PST) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 33,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury by 78.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 18,244 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury by 79.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000.

PST stock opened at $15.12 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.42.

ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury Profile

ProShares UltraShort 7-10 Year Treasury seeks daily investment results, which correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 7-10 Year U.S. Treasury Index. The Barclays Capital 7-10 Year U.S. Treasury Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities, which have a remaining maturity of between seven and 10 years, are non-convertible and are denominated in the United States dollars, are rated (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by S&P) and are fixed rate.

