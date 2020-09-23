44,263 Shares in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 44,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,040,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 53,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KRG shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, August 10th. Compass Point raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

NYSE KRG opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $950.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $19.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average is $10.73.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.35). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.65%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.