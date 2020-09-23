Jane Street Group LLC Has $514,000 Stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) by 94.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,063 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHJ. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $815,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $414,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $389,000. InterOcean Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHJ opened at $51.57 on Wednesday. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.87 and a twelve month high of $52.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.60.

