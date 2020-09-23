Jane Street Group LLC Decreases Stake in IQ 500 International ETF (NYSEARCA:IQIN)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its holdings in IQ 500 International ETF (NYSEARCA:IQIN) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,670 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.23% of IQ 500 International ETF worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IQ 500 International ETF by 219.7% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,450,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,833,000 after buying an additional 6,494,521 shares in the last quarter.

IQ 500 International ETF stock opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. IQ 500 International ETF has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $28.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.31.

