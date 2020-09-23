Jane Street Group LLC Decreases Stake in IQ 500 International ETF (NYSEARCA:IQIN)

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Jane Street Group LLC cut its holdings in IQ 500 International ETF (NYSEARCA:IQIN) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,670 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.23% of IQ 500 International ETF worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IQ 500 International ETF by 219.7% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,450,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,833,000 after buying an additional 6,494,521 shares in the last quarter.

IQ 500 International ETF stock opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. IQ 500 International ETF has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $28.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.31.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQ 500 International ETF (NYSEARCA:IQIN).

Receive News & Ratings for IQ 500 International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ 500 International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Jane Street Group LLC Has $476,000 Position in Avangrid Inc
Jane Street Group LLC Has $476,000 Position in Avangrid Inc
Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC
Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC
Jane Street Group LLC Invests $478,000 in Airgain Inc
Jane Street Group LLC Invests $478,000 in Airgain Inc
Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Iridium Communications Inc
Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Iridium Communications Inc
Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC
Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC
Jane Street Group LLC Has $483,000 Stock Holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF
Jane Street Group LLC Has $483,000 Stock Holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report