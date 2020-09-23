Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,744,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in HighPoint Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of HighPoint Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 401.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125,240 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in HighPoint Resources by 638.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,089,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 942,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in HighPoint Resources by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 71,244 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HPR shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of HighPoint Resources from $0.25 to $0.30 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.68.

HPR opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.31. The company has a market cap of $56.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 4.25. HighPoint Resources Corp has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $43.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.78 million. HighPoint Resources had a negative net margin of 306.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HighPoint Resources Corp will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About HighPoint Resources

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

