375,637 Shares in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 375,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.47% of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,052,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 240,699 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 161.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 804,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,189,000 after buying an additional 496,472 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 10.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,466,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 137,634 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 751.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 34,243 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 6.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 73,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $2.40.

Shares of NYSE:PEI opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $6.41.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

