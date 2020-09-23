Bank of America Corp DE Grows Position in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,954 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.38% of Hanover Insurance Group worth $14,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 598.1% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 48,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 41,867 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 39.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 75,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 21,298 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 64.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 14,593 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 28.3% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at $2,388,000. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $91.95 on Wednesday. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 12-month low of $75.11 and a 12-month high of $144.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.30 and its 200-day moving average is $98.98.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.13. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.86%.

THG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.20.

Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.