Private Advisor Group LLC Has $264,000 Stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTC. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Toro by 105.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after purchasing an additional 371,518 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toro by 20.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after buying an additional 21,328 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Toro by 4.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toro by 37.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Toro by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 206,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,461,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $83.28 on Wednesday. Toro Co has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $85.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.07.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Toro had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The firm had revenue of $841.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toro Co will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other news, VP Amy E. Dahl sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $163,811.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,220.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darren L. Redetzke sold 8,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total transaction of $710,974.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,908.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,645 shares of company stock valued at $8,321,672 in the last three months. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Toro in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Toro in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Colliers Secur. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Toro in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

