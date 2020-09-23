Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 73.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 95,960 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 903,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,270,000 after buying an additional 265,326 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,002,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,485,000 after purchasing an additional 38,207 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 142,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 19,853 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 67,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 30,015 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $36.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.15. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $49.99.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $261.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.53 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 36.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.