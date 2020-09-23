Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 8,000 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 82.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 20.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 18.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 10.5% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 29,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 14.4% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 23,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 20.0% during the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nokia Oyj stock opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.00. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $5.28. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.52.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NOK shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.59.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

