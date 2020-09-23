Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $79,000 Stake in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Immunomedics were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IMMU. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Immunomedics by 10.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 284,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 27,123 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Immunomedics by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,770,000 after purchasing an additional 22,040 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Immunomedics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Immunomedics by 26.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Immunomedics by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 300,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Immunomedics alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Immunomedics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Immunomedics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Immunomedics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.85.

Shares of Immunomedics stock opened at $85.05 on Wednesday. Immunomedics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $86.91. The stock has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.16 and a beta of 3.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.79 and its 200 day moving average is $33.81.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $20.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Immunomedics Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Immunomedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunomedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.