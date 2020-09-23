Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its position in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 415 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Twilio were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Twilio by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,281,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,614 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,888 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,075,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,113,619,000 after acquiring an additional 803,780 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter worth $52,515,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,064,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,267,000 after acquiring an additional 319,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Twilio from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Twilio in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Twilio from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Twilio from $137.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Twilio from $200.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.59.

TWLO opened at $237.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Twilio Inc has a 12 month low of $68.06 and a 12 month high of $288.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.29. The stock has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.10 and a beta of 1.60.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $400.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total transaction of $339,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $8,953,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,243 shares of company stock valued at $32,687,539. 6.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

