Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,819 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust were worth $14,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BST. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science & Technology Trust during the first quarter worth about $8,414,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust by 8.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 760,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,825,000 after buying an additional 56,741 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust by 5.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 464,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,553,000 after buying an additional 25,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust by 11.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 248,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after buying an additional 24,696 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Science & Technology Trust alerts:

Shares of BST opened at $40.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.05. BlackRock Science & Technology Trust has a 1 year low of $22.41 and a 1 year high of $45.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

BlackRock Science & Technology Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science & Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science & Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.