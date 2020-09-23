107,910 Shares in Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 107,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 5.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 465,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,164,000 after buying an additional 22,688 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 15.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 857,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 111,873 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 273.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,204,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,086 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. Independence Realty Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $16.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average of $10.72.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $52.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.69 million. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 4.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust Inc will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

