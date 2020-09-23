NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 53.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NetEase by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $484.28 on Wednesday. NetEase Inc has a 1 year low of $252.94 and a 1 year high of $517.65. The company has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $477.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $405.45.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $39.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $36.08. NetEase had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetEase Inc will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

NTES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $517.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $538.00 price objective on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of NetEase from $435.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.17.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

