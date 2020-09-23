Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,849,542 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 113,619 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Insight Enterprises worth $189,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 2,388.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period.

Shares of NSIT opened at $56.94 on Wednesday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $73.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.02.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.74. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NSIT. ValuEngine raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.17.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.71, for a total value of $283,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,801 shares in the company, valued at $3,561,444.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 6,415 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $355,647.60. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,437. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

